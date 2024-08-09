Community looks to help rebuild Franklin-Southampton Fairgrounds

COURTLAND, Va — Before Debby made its way through Hampton Roads, the Franklin Southampton Fairgrounds were hit hard by 80 to 90 mph winds on Sunday.

The straight-line winds destroyed parts of the fairgrounds and canceled this year's fair.

"It's just devastating not being here. I just feel lost sometimes," said Daniel Johnson, a fair board member.

Johnson also coaches the Franklin High School wrestling team and for the last 17 years, he's been serving BBQ at the fair to help fundraise money, until this week.

"You got the lawnmower shed back there in the corner right here," Johnson said, as he pointed to damage around the property. "The back door to this big building has been sucked out and the walls have been pulled away from the back of the building."

The cinderblocks that hold a woman's bathroom were also pulled apart.

The destruction caused the fair to end its multi-day celebration before it could even begin.

An insurance adjuster had been out to take an estimate of the damage, but there are concerns about how soon buildings could be brought back up.

Some of the buildings are rented out year-round to help pay for the fair.

Fair organizers told News 3 that no matter how many weeks or months it takes to rebuild, they are looking to be back up and running for next August.

Getting the fair back is something many in the community are trying to help out with.

"We had 112 Boston butts that we had to cook and sell. So instead of doing it for the wrestling team, I figured it was better used for the county fair," Johnson said.

The BBQ Johnson purchased to sell during the week of the fair sold out in 40 minutes on Thursday, with the money going to the fair.

In Franklin, Tiffany Rutledge who owns the Graceful Baker, was selling rolls to go along with that BBQ and to get donations for the fair as well.

"I can take 10 percent of the proceeds that I get from my bakery and donate that to the fairgrounds," Rutledge said.

From now until the end of September when Franklin's Fall Festival is in full force, Rutledge will be setting aside some of her dough to be donated to the fair.

She said even though she's a small business, she wants to help in any way she can.

"Every little bit helps," Rutledge said. "If I can contribute a couple hundred dollars or a couple thousand dollars, then I know I contributed something to a fair I love and want to see continue."

Even young community members, like 16-year-old Olivia Winslow, are trying to help out.

Winslow participated in this year's pageant, which was held just down the street from the fairgrounds on Sunday. She said no one knew what happened until the pageant was over.

She created a fundraiser in hopes of repairing the buildings at the fair, noting that the event brings the community together.