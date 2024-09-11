Franklin blood drive held in memory of man who donated over 100 gallons of blood

FRANKLIN, Va. — A blood drive was held in the City of Franklin on Tuesday in memory of 81-year-old Kenneth Porter who throughout his lifespan donated over 100 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross.

Dozens were already signed up to give blood at the American Legion Post off Armory Drive Tuesday afternoon.

'I wouldn't be alive if someone didn't donate," Virginia Beach man says blood donations saved his life.

The blood drive was put together by the Hunterdale Ruritans and Porter's friends and family.

Porter is from Churchland and has been giving blood in Franklin since he was in the Army in 1962.

Throughout his life, he has given over 800 units of blood.

'Donating blood and platelets saves lives:' Red Cross says blood donors at 20-year low

To put that in perspective the Red Cross says one blood donation can save up to three lives.

Back in 2020, Porter received the Blood Donor Hero award from the American Red Cross.

Porter would even travel an hour with his wife to Norfolk to do a Power Red Donation or a double red cell donation.

Porter's friends say he would donate blood any chance he had until he was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer last year.

His wife, Faye Porter, said her husband's passion for donating blood was because he wanted and had the means to help others.

Hampton Roads donors participate in News 3's 'Labor of Love' blood drive

"He just said lots of times he looks at the TV and sees those kids on TV and it just broke his heart and he would just say I want to do that," Faye said.

Porter passed away in July but Faye said she's sure her husband is smiling down knowing the community is still willing to help others.

Franklin will be holding another blood drive at the American Legion Post on November 10.