Franklin police looking for vehicle of interest after man is shot, killed

FRANKLIN, Va. — A 26-year-old man from Franklin was found shot to death Sunday at the intersection of Laurel Street and South Street, police say.

Police say they sent units to the scene after getting calls about the shooting around 3:40 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot and took him to the hospital.

The man, who police identified as Shuntrel McNear, died at the hospital.

Police are investigating McNear's death as a homicide. They're seeking information on a vehicle of interest, pictured below. Police say it's believed to be a gold or beige Honda or Toyota sedan with dark tinted windows.

Franklin Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.