IOW man pleaded 'not guilty' to unregistered rifle, explosive devices in his home

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Brad Spafford, an Isle of Wight man arrested on Dec. 17 after being found an unregistered rifle and destructive devices in his home, pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

According to the FBI, Spafford contained over 150 devices in his home, the largest in their history.

The FBI had been investigating Spafford since 2023 after a source reported that Spafford had lost some of his fingers in 2021 while working on explosive devices. The source also claimed he was stockpiling weapons and homemade ammunition.

The source further shared that Spafford and his friends were allegedly preparing for something Spafford "would not be able to do alone."

Through the investigation, the FBI learned Spafford allegedly had an unregistered short-barrel rifle and possibly had a highly explosive substance in his freezer.

The next court date for Spafford is set for May 28.