Isle of Wight business owner plans reopening after fire ravaged shop in January

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Thirteen Isle of Wight businesses caught fire and were destroyed this January. Six months later, one business owner is preparing for the grand reopening of his shop.

Trevor Hawley owns Motorcycle Dreams in Suffolk, which specializes in pre-1984 Harley Davidson parts. He recalls the cold January day when his business went up in flames.

13 business owners sorting through rubble after Isle of Wight commercial fire

“Seeing everything for the last eight years just taken away, was difficult,” said Hawley.

Hawley was left sorting through the rubble. He scrapped 50,000 lbs of metal, and sold it for 6.5 cents per pound.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions, from the day getting the call seeing the fire, to where we are at now, it’s been a lot of ups and downs but I have a great support system,” said Hawley.

'It’s a charred mess;' Isle of Wight business owner devastated after fire claims his shop

He's looking to the future, with a grand reopening coming in July.

“Being upset and angry would only get me so far but having a positive attitude and just trying to make the best of it is really how I’ve gotten through it,” said Hawley.

Large Isle of Wight commercial fire under investigation

Fire officials say the cause was accidental.