ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — An Isle of Wight man was charged with eight felony counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography following an investigation from the county's sheriff's office.

Sheriffs investigating the home of Steven M. Whitten, 66, located at the 400 block of Worster Ave. and found several devices confirmed to have child pornography.

Whitten will be held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond.