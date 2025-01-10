Isle of Wight man indicted for unregistered rifle, explosive devices in his home

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — According to new court documents, a grand jury in Norfolk has indicted Brad Spafford on a felony charge for possession of an unregistered rifle and destructive devices Thursday.

Spafford was first arrested in December after he was found with more than 150 "finished explosive devices" in his home, the most seized in FBI history, officials say.

He had been out on bond but on Tuesday, a federal judge revoked his bond due to charges of possession of an unregistered short barrel rifle and ordered him back to jail until his trial.

The FBI had been investigating Spafford since 2023 after a source reported that Spafford had lost some of his fingers in 2021 while working on explosive devices. The source also claimed he was stockpiling weapons and homemade ammunition.

If convicted of these charges, Spafford will be forced to any firearm or ammunition used in the incident to the United States.

Updates regarding Spafford's trial will be provided as more information becomes available.