Isle of Wight Academy teacher charged with possession of child porn

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A teacher at Isle of Wight Academy accused of possessing child pornography has been arrested and charged with three felonies, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

Zachary Austin Hinz, 27, of Isle of Wight County, was arrested after a "thourough investigation" by the county sheriff's office in partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

He is charged with one count of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography, and another two counts as subsequent offenses.

Authorities do not believe Hinz's alleged crimes involve photos of any students at Isle of Wight Academy. School officials have cooperated with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Hinz is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.