Kaine holds campaign event in Franklin, discusses Trump assassination attempt

FRANKLIN, Va. — Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine spoke and took questions in front of a small crowd in Franklin on Monday.

The campaign event was planned prior to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

“I remember being on the (presidential) ticket with Hillary (Clinton) where sometimes, the vehicle would pull up right next to the building but they would build an archway, a covered archway, to walk 10 yards because of high buildings around. That is an unfortunate fact of life, but we don’t have to accept it as necessary. It’s where we are today but we can make it better," Kaine said.

Watch: Trump responds after assassination attempt

Rally attendee killed, suspected shooter dead after Trump campaign rally violence, AP reports

Franklin resident Eugene Huling attended Monday’s event and said the attack at the Trump rally does make him worry about his safety at political events.

“It can be anybody who walks out of a doorstep in the blink of an eye," said Huling. "I’ll check my surroundings, but I’m more or less worried about others than me.”

The weekend attack has also sparked conversations about gun control and mental health.

Watch: Gov. Youngkin orders flags to half-staff to honor man who died in Trump rally shooting

Political expert Dr. Eric Claville doesn’t expect those conversations to become the focus of the campaigns, though.

“In the political season that we’re in, I believe they will take a back seat to the issues that each side wants to fight for," Claville explained.

The conversation about gun control is a conversation Kaine said needs to be had.

“I would say Virginia has probably acted more than Congress has. We passed our first bipartisan gun safety bill about 18 months ago. There’s more we can do," said Kaine.

Watch: VA lawmakers take up gun control proposals

Claville said while the shooting may not change which issues are important, it could have an impact on the focus of the campaign.

“Former President Trump, he responded in a post to President Biden’s statement with two words: Unite America. I believe that’s going to be the mantra that will move forward in this election," Claville said.

When asked what needs to be done to prevent violence like the attack on the former president, Huling said people need to help each other.

“If more people work toward helping each other and giving better communication to others, then I think it’ll slow down the ratio of the deaths and the violence," Huling said.

An optimistic prediction with several more months of presidential campaigning still to go.

News 3 did ask Sen. Kaine if he thinks the assassination attempt makes the path to re-election harder for President Biden. He said he doesn't know, and added that the attack on Trump is an issue that is bigger than the presidential election.