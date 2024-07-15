Gov. Youngkin orders flags to half-staff to honor man who died in Trump rally shooting

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be lowered and remain at half-staff in honor of the man who was shot and killed at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Gov. Youngkin's flag order is in effect from Monday at noon until Tuesday's sunset.

The man who died was 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, according to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. He said Comperatore was a firefighter in the state.

Gov. Shapiro said Comperatore was described as a "hero" who dove on top of his family to protect them when the gunshots broke out.

Watch: Pennsylvania governor names victim of shooting at Trump rally

At the rally, held in Butler, Pennsylvania, a gunman fired multiple shots toward former President Donald Trump while he was on stage, The Associated Press reports. Trump was seen bleeding from his ear and was promptly whisked away by Secret Service agents.

The shooter, who's been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Pennsylvania, was shot and killed by Secret Service agents, law enforcement says.

Watch: Shooter reportedly used a ladder to gain access to roof in Trump assassination attempt

The shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.