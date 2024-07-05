Local animal shelters see surge in lost pets after Fourth of July

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. - While the Fourth of July is fun for humans, it’s not always so fun for animals.

Local animal shelters tell News 3 they're getting inundated with calls about lost and stray dogs, and say they expect that to continue throughout the weekend.

At Isle of Wight Animal Services, they're already at max capacity, with 50 dogs in their care and about two dozen cats. Shelter manager Christina Kearney said all of those animals are in need of a home, and they keep getting more calls coming in.

Kearney said the weekend following the Fourth of July is the busiest of the year, with animals running away due to the loud noises. If this happened to you, Kearney said to start by calling your local animal shelter.

“When we pick up a stray animal, that animal will be held for seven days if it has no identification, 10 days if it does have a collar or ID tag, and 12 days if it’s microchipped,” said Kearney.

For a shelter that's already overflowing, this weekend puts pressure to get lost pets and owners reunited.

“When you run out of space, you either have to transfer to another facility or face difficult decisions, and we’re hoping to not do that,” said Kearney.

To reclaim your pet, you need proof of ownership, like a photo or vet records. All adoption fees are waived this weekend at Isle of Wight Animal services for approved adopters.