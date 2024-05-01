Man arrested, accused of firing shots on Route 10: Smithfield PD

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A Chesapeake man has been arrested and accused of firing shots on Route 10, according to the Smithfield Police Department.

Michael Robinson, 39, started shooting from the vehicle he was in on Route 10 while another vehicle passed by, police say. A camera inside a car captured him firing the shots, police added.

Police say they issued a BOLO alert to other law enforcement agencies after identifying the car Robinson was in. Suffolk police later pulled Robinson over, recovered the firearm he used, and arrested him, police say.

Robinson is facing multiple felonies in connection to the shooting, police say.

No one was injured in the shooting and there was no reported property damage following the incident, according to police.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, but police described it as a "road rage incident."

