Man with gunshot wounds dies after crashing into house in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — A Suffolk man is dead after he was shot and then crashed a car into a house in Franklin, according to a press release from the chief of police.

The victim, 37-year-old Davon Davis, was found at the scene on Dorchester Street around 3 a.m. after he was apparently shot and drove the car into the house. He died at the scene.

Franklin Police are actively investigating the incident and are asking residents who live nearby to supply any home camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin Police, Franklin Crime Solvers, or contact them online at p3tips.com.