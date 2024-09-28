Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityIsle of Wight-Franklin

Actions

Man with gunshot wounds dies after crashing into house in Franklin

police
Posted
and last updated

FRANKLIN, Va. — A Suffolk man is dead after he was shot and then crashed a car into a house in Franklin, according to a press release from the chief of police.

The victim, 37-year-old Davon Davis, was found at the scene on Dorchester Street around 3 a.m. after he was apparently shot and drove the car into the house. He died at the scene.

Watch related: Franklin residents without power for days

Some Franklin residents have been without power for days; groceries spoiled

Franklin Police are actively investigating the incident and are asking residents who live nearby to supply any home camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin Police, Franklin Crime Solvers, or contact them online at p3tips.com.

More stories from Isle of Wight & Franklin

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you give a child a book... 📚