Motorcyclist dies in Isle of Wight County two-vehicle crash: Troopers

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Isle of Wight County on Tuesday.

At 2:43 p.m. on June 11, Broadwater Road, troopers say that a Harley-Davidson crossed lanes and hit a 2022 Chevrolet Express while traveling south past Strawberry Plains Road.

The motorcycle ran off the road and hit a utility pole, according to a release from VSP.

The motorcyclist, Floyd R. Davis, died at the scene. Troopers say he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevy remained unharmed.