Publix in Carrollton plans to open Jan. 15

CARROLLTON, Va. — The newest Publix grocery store in the region is planning to open on Carrollton on Jan. 15, a spokesperson for the Florida-based chain told News 3.

The new location joins stores in Williamsburg, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach, which just opened in December.

“We are excited to open our fourth location in the Hampton Roads area,” said Jared Glover, Publix media relations manager. “We look forward to delivering Publix’s legendary service and being active members in this great community.”

The Carrollton Publix, located at 22449 Spadea Way, is 48,000 square feet and will employ about 140 associates, Glover said.