Rapper charged with killing 10-year-old in Franklin arraigned in court

FRANKLIN, Va. — Tashawnda Drayton appeared via video call at Franklin City General District Court on Monday, where she was arraigned on charges related to shooting 10-year-old La'Marj Holden back in 2023.

Drayton is facing several charges including first-degree murder, maiming and shooting into a building after police say they shot one man and a boy back on August 9 of last year.

Drayton, also known as '23 Brazy' was taken into custody last week after going into hiding for several months from U.S Marshals.

A judge arraigned Drayton on two sets of charges on Monday, one for an assault that happened back in December of 2022 and the other for the shooting that killed Holden.

According to court documents, on August 9, 2023, Drayton allegedly showed up at a man's house on Artis Street.

Police said there was an argument between the man and Drayton that ended with Drayton allegedly shooting him.

The bullets also hit Holden in the head and the boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Holden's family appeared in court on Monday and told News 3 they will continue to attend the hearings until it's all over.

Drayton's homicide charge will be brought to Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Drayton will then appear in court on August 26 for their first set of charges from 2022.

Tashawnda Drayton (left), the woman accused of killing 10-year-old La'Marj Holden (right) in Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday, June 18.

They will then appear back in court on charges related to the shooting on October 7 at 1 p.m.