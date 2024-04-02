U.S. Marshals still searching for suspect in Franklin 10-year-old shooting death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The woman accused of killing a 10-year-old boy in Franklin is still wanted.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with the U.S. Marshals Service last year, and now she's following through to get answers on where the search stands today.

"The Marshals Service is not going to rest until Tashawnda Drayton is in custody," said Robert Bowers who's on the task force with the U.S. Marshals Service. "We've also looked at requesting to put her on the top 15 U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list."

City of Franklin Police Tashawnda Nicole Drayton is wanted for a shooting in Franklin.

Tashawnda Drayton, also known as "23 Brazy," who sometimes goes by the male name of "Berlin Montrell" and the nickname "Punnie," is wanted on charges of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 10-year-old La'Marj Holden.

On Aug. 9, 2023, four people, including Drayton, showed up at a man's house in the 300 block of Artis Street, according to Franklin police. Officials say there was an argument between the man and Drayton, ending with Drayton shooting him.

The bullets also killed 10-year-old La'Marj.

"She's not dropping the normal breadcrumbs that a normal fugitive would drop for us to follow," U.S. Marshal leaders said.

She’s been on the run for seven months.

U.S. Marshal leaders have expanded their search for Drayton. They believe family and close associates have been trying to hide her on the East Coast. She has ties in New York City, Richmond, Hampton Roads, Atlanta, South Carolina and Delaware.

Task force leaders told News 3 she could be disguising herself as a man.

"Drayton has a very distinctive appearance, so we don't think she's making a lot of public appearances in the daytime," Bowers added. "Wherever she is, she's likely hunkered down. If she's moving, she's probably only doing it at night. There's a possibility she's using some type of disguise, maybe a wig."

Government leaders say Drayton has ties all around Hampton Roads and they do consider her armed and dangerous. Task force leaders on the case are offering a reward of up to $20,000.

"We've had several reported sightings," said Bowers. "A few in other states, some locally in Franklin, Hampton Roads, and we've followed up on all of those and they didn't pan out."

Bowers hopes La'Marj's family finds comfort in the following message: this case will not turn cold.

"When we're looking for these fugitives, there's a family out there with a 10-year-old son that is deceased," he said. "That family deserves for Tashawnda Drayton to face justice."

Law enforcement wants you to keep your eyes open. Drayton is about 5' 11" and roughly 250 pounds. She also has a tattoo above her left eyebrow that says “Only loyalty," and several other tattoos, including “Blessed” on the left side of her neck and “Stay Brazy” across her knuckles.