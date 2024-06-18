Rapper wanted by U.S. Marshals in 10-year-old Franklin boy's killing arrested

FRANKLIN, Va. — The woman accused of killing a 10-year-old boy in Franklin, who's been on the run for months, was arrested on Tuesday.

Tashawnda Drayton, also known as "23 Brazy," was wanted on charges of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 10-year-old La'Marj Holden.

WATCH: 'Armed & dangerous' rapper charged with Franklin boy's murder wanted by U.S. Marshals

Drayton was arrested just before 11 a.m. in the 3200 block of Brookside Drive in Boykins—a town in Southampton County about 15 miles outside of Franklin. The U.S. Marshals Service told News 3 that a relative was hiding her.

The U.S. Marshals Service says they're taking her to Franklin police, and she'll get transferred to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

On Aug. 9, 2023, four people, including Drayton, showed up at a man's house in the 300 block of Artis Street, according to Franklin police. Officials say there was an argument between the man and Drayton, ending with Drayton shooting him. The bullets also killed 10-year-old La'Marj.

Until Tuesday, Drayton had been on the run for months, prompting U.S. Marshals to bump the reward from $10,000 to $20,000 during their search.

This is breaking news. This article will be updated accordingly.