Southampton County Sheriff's Office introduce new speed cameras as kids return to school

FRANKLIN, Va. — Brand new speed cameras will be operational at Capron Elementary school during the morning and afternoons as part of a partnership between the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Line Solutions.

Starting September 3, ASE LIDAR cameras will be up and the speed limit while the school zones are up will be 35 mph and offenders will be given warnings. On October 3, violators will receive summonses to appear in court or pay a fine.

The introduction of these new cameras is in an effort to "encourage safe driving habits and ensure the safety of the students and staff," says the sheriff's office.