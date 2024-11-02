74-year-old cyclist killed in Newport News accident, NNPD looking for driver

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are looking for a hit and run driver that took the life of a 74-year-old Dennis Clarkson.
Police say the hit and run happened Saturday, Oct. 26, around 6 a.m., and Clarkson died after the car struck him.
Officers released surveillance video that shows a white sedan driving near the intersection of Harpersville Road and Jefferson Avenue.
"I just learned about this and it was hard for me," Cynthia Lake, a neighbor said.
Clarkson’s neighbors say although he had a car, he rode his bike frequently around town.
"He would always go to the grocery store and he was always on his bike. I used to tell him he was afraid to spend a $1 on gas," Billy Wilson, a neighbor said.
There are no bike lanes at the intersection.
Newport News bicycle and pedestrian plan is apart of the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan. The plan includes having a more bicycle friendly community and more bike lanes in the city.
The owner of East Coast Bicycles, Tyler Whitfield, says a flashing light like this one on a bicycle is needed for bicyclists at night.
"Wear something highly visible like a neon color or Neon yellow, and wear something reflective," Tyler Whitfield said, the owner of East Coast Bicycles.
If you have any information about this hit and run call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.