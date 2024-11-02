74-year-old cyclist killed in Newport News accident, NNPD looking for driver

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are looking for a hit and run driver that took the life of a 74-year-old Dennis Clarkson.

Police say the hit and run happened Saturday, Oct. 26, around 6 a.m., and Clarkson died after the car struck him.

Officers released surveillance video that shows a white sedan driving near the intersection of Harpersville Road and Jefferson Avenue.

"I just learned about this and it was hard for me," Cynthia Lake, a neighbor said.

Watch related coverage: Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Ghent bike shop

'Bring our bikes back:' Thousands in merchandise stolen from Ghent bike shop

Clarkson’s neighbors say although he had a car, he rode his bike frequently around town.

"He would always go to the grocery store and he was always on his bike. I used to tell him he was afraid to spend a $1 on gas," Billy Wilson, a neighbor said.

There are no bike lanes at the intersection.

Newport News bicycle and pedestrian plan is apart of the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan. The plan includes having a more bicycle friendly community and more bike lanes in the city.

Watch related coverage: Man dedicated to fixing bikes to donate to kids wins 2024 Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award

Hampton hero makes sure every kid has the chance to experience the joy of owning a bicycle

The owner of East Coast Bicycles, Tyler Whitfield, says a flashing light like this one on a bicycle is needed for bicyclists at night.

"Wear something highly visible like a neon color or Neon yellow, and wear something reflective," Tyler Whitfield said, the owner of East Coast Bicycles.

If you have any information about this hit and run call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.