Arrest made in 2023 Newport News homicide case: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Department made an arrest on Tuesday in a 2023 homicide, officials say.

On June 17, 2023, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Chalice Court on the report of gunshots. On arrival, they found 41-year-old Phillip Dewayne Murphy Jr. who was shot at least once. Murphy was pronounced dead on the scene.

News 3 previously reported on this case.

Gary Terrell Mack, 35 from Newport News, was arrested on Tuesday without incident. Mack was charged with first degree murder, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

NNPD Police Chief Steve Drew said technology and the community's assistance were key factors in the investigation.