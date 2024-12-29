Celebrating the seven principles of Kwanzaa on the Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — During the holiday season, communities across the country embrace diverse traditions.

Newport News is no exception.

On Saturday, residents gathered at the Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center to celebrate Kwanzaa, a holiday deeply rooted in African culture.

The free event highlighted traditional African American customs and focused on the seven principles of Kwanzaa:



Umoja (Unity) Kujichagulia (Self-Determination) Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility) Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics) Nia (Purpose) Kuumba (Creativity) Imani (Faith)

"Kwanzaa was founded by Dr. [Maulana] Karenga in 1968, and every year from December 26 to January 1, each day's Kwanzaa principles are discussed and celebrated," said Dr. Jeter Fonee Jones Giles, who helped put on the event.

For attendees like Vicki Washington, the celebration was a chance to wear a special garment received years ago.

“My mother gave it to me for Christmas when I was in my 20s, and usually I rarely wear it, but today I found a good opportunity to wear it,” Washington said.

When asked to summarize Kwanzaa, guests shared their thoughts.

“Kwanzaa is just togetherness. It teaches you how to love yourself, your family, your community, and your country,” Giles remarked.

Washington added, “It's important for us each to learn about different celebrations.”

Kwanzaa festivities will continue Sunday at the Little England Community Center, which will also be free and open to the public.