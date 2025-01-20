Community members honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Newport News parade

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Despite inclement weather Sunday, community members, law enforcement, and local leaders gathered to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade in Newport News.

The annual event pays tribute to Dr. King’s legacy of service and resilience in the pursuit of equality and justice.

The parade featured a variety of activities, including speeches, music, and a lively procession that reflected the community's spirit. Organizer and founder Andrew Shannon has been leading this tradition for more than 30 years.

He emphasized the ongoing importance of Dr. King’s work, stating, "We’ve made a lot of progress, but there is more work to be done."

Shannon highlighted key historical events related to Dr. King’s legacy, such as the Selma to Montgomery marches and the pivotal legislation that followed, including the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. He passionately conveyed that grassroots activism leads to positive change, underscoring the need for continued efforts for justice and equality.

Among the speakers at the event was Reverend Robin Scott-King, Dr. King's niece. She expressed the significance of connecting with history through the parade:

"Sometimes in those parades, I got the feeling that I was part of the original march because there has always been someone from the King family who has been a part of it."

When asked what her uncle would think of today’s society, Rev. Scott-King shared her concerns:

"He would be troubled looking at our society right now... we've gotten off course." Despite this, she remains optimistic about the future, urging the community to continue striving for justice and equality. "We’ve come a long way as a people and we must continue to fight the fight," she said.

The Newport News parade serves as both a celebration of Dr. King’s enduring impact and a reminder of the ongoing struggle for civil rights, highlighting the importance of community solidarity in advancing social justice,