Community searches for missing 16-year-old Newport News teen Marwa Barakzai

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Questions remain about the disappearance of 16-year-old Marwa Barakzai, a Menchville High student who was last seen getting off a school bus on Fontaine Road in Newport News last Thursday.

Over the weekend, Virginia State Police issued a CODI alert on behalf of Newport News Police, saying her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety. CODI alerts are sent out by law enforcement when a missing child's disappearance poses a credible threat.

Newport News Police told News 3 in an email Tuesday the case is being investigated as a runaway incident and that detectives are working to locate her.

When News 3 asked what prompted the CODI alert to be sent out, a department spokesperson said a reporter would have to ask Police Chief Steve Drew, who has not offered an explanation so far. Almost a week after she disappeared, no additional public information has been shared.

The disappearance has prompted members of the community to search for Barakzai, including in the woods near Warwick High School Tuesday.

The Peninsula Islamic Community Center said Barakzai was a frequent visitor at the center.

"Oh Lord protect Marwa wherever she is, keep her safe from all harm, and reunite her with her family soon," the Peninsula Islamic Community Center wrote on Facebook.

"Let's all keep praying until Marwa is home safe," the center added.

The case has gotten the attention of city leadership, including Mayor Phillip Jones, who commented in a video on social media.

"We need your help to find her please contact either 911 or P-D if you've seen or heard from her," Jones said.

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