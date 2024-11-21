Man says he left gun on counter before son accidentally shot himself to death in Newport News: court docs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is facing charges in connection to the death of his son who accessed an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself in the head in Newport News, court documents say.

Tyree Maxwell is charged with felony child neglect and reckless handling of a firearm, according to court documents obtained by News 3 Investigative Producer Brianna Lanham.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 4200 block of Newsome Drive, according to police.

Court documents say when police arrived at the home, they found Maxwell holding his 3-year-old son on a blanket. The child had been shot in the forehead and was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, documents say.

Maxwell told police he left the unsecured gun on the kitchen counter within reach of the child, documents say. He went into his bedroom and “heard a loud pop.” Then, he found his son lying on the floor with a gunshot wound in his head.