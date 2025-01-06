Newport News coffee shop stays open despite winter storm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The snow overnight has since turned to slush for parts of the Peninsula—but that hasn't stopped one business in city center.

Despite opening two-hours later, Brianna Austin and her team members greeted customers all morning long. The cafe gave many a brief shelter from the winter elements—and for customers like Madison Payne, it became a remote office space.

"Come on in it's great we’ve got really good coffee," says Austin, CURE Coffeehouse manager.

"Work got canceled so I decided to come in here and get my work done," said Madison Payne.

Payne is a teacher in Newport News, and she expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to enjoy the wintry weather.

"I’m excited it was nice to not have to actually go into work today, but I'm hopefully excited to get back to work tomorrow to see my students," she added.

But winter isn't over, those with CURE are planning to monitor the weather moving forward.

"We're going to keep an eye on it," said Austin.