Newport News considers preventing vape shops from opening near schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News city leaders are considering enforcing rules for new vape shops, including preventing them from opening near schools.

The proposed zoning text amendment would require new vape shops to be at least 2,000 feet from schools and child care centers. It would also ban drive-through services and require store windows to be transparent "for visibility and safety," the city says.

If adopted, the new rules would not apply to existing vape shops, unless they close for 24 months or more.

The city says the proposed changes aim to "protect public health, prevent illegal activity, limit clustering, and reduce youth exposure and access to vape products."

Two public hearings will be held to gather input on the proposed amendment. Both will be held in city council chambers, located at 2400 Washington Avenue.

Details for the two hearing are as follows:

