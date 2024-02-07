Newport News mother still looking for answers in 15-year-old son's murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — This spring, Shayne Capehart would have turned 17.

He’d be planning for his future, getting ready for his senior year at Heritage High School, thinking about college.

Instead, his life was lost to gun violence.

Shayne was shot on Oct. 14, 2022 outside of his home on Walden Pond Court in Newport News. He died the next day. His mother, Radia Capehart, heard the gunshots.

News Mother looking for answers nine months after teenage son shot and killed Ellen Ice

“Am I supposed to be okay? Did I miss the memo on something? Because no, I’m not okay,” Capehart said.

She described her son as goofy, sarcastic, and loving.

News Family and friends of teen shot dead in Newport News want answers and an arrest Danielle Saitta

News 3 reached out to the Newport News Police Department for an update on this case. A spokesperson said the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. You can also report it anonymously via the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by clicking here.