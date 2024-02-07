Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Newport News mother still looking for answers in 15-year-old son's murder

Shayne Capehart and his mother Radia Capehart
IMG_6128.jpg
IMG_6129.jpg
IMG_7088.jpg
IMG_1137.jpg
Posted at 5:00 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 05:16:45-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — This spring, Shayne Capehart would have turned 17.

He’d be planning for his future, getting ready for his senior year at Heritage High School, thinking about college.

Instead, his life was lost to gun violence.

Shayne was shot on Oct. 14, 2022 outside of his home on Walden Pond Court in Newport News. He died the next day. His mother, Radia Capehart, heard the gunshots.

Radia & Shayne Capehart

News

Mother looking for answers nine months after teenage son shot and killed

Ellen Ice
7:17 PM, Jul 15, 2023

“Am I supposed to be okay? Did I miss the memo on something? Because no, I’m not okay,” Capehart said.

She described her son as goofy, sarcastic, and loving.

News

Family and friends of teen shot dead in Newport News want answers and an arrest

Danielle Saitta
10:27 PM, Oct 15, 2022

News 3 reached out to the Newport News Police Department for an update on this case. A spokesperson said the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. You can also report it anonymously via the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by clicking here.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sports

News 3's Road to Las Vegas