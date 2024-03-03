Newport News One City Marathon attracts runners from across the US, Canada and Mexico

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News One City Marathon kicked off Sunday morning and brought in runners from 36 states, plus Washington D.C., Mexico, and Canada.

“I feel like I just ran a marathon, I’m absolutely exhausted I’m glad I started it I’m just as glad that it’s over,” said marathon winner Max Greczyn.

With a time of 2:32, the college student raced ahead of his opponents, at the end kissing his girlfriend to celebrate his victory.

The races Sunday included the 26.2 mile full marathon, with participants running the entire length of the city, starting in Newport News Park and ending at the Victory Arch in downtown.

There was also a 13.1 mile half marathon, which Ashleigh Kennedy competed in.

“It went well," said Kennedy. "It’s nice weather, a beautiful day, I love Newport News, I love running past Christopher Newport which is where I went to college, all in all a great day and a great race.”

The Newport News One City Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.