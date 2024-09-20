Newport News parents, volunteers to wait at bus stops with students after teen murders

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News parents and community members are coming together to wait at bus stops with students.

Parents held a meeting to come up with an action plan to keep kids safe, after two teenagers were shot and killed within a week of each other.

A week ago, on September 10, a 15-year old was shot and killed at the bus stop on 16th Street while waiting for the school bus.

Watch: Investigation into Newport News teen's death continues as community copes with tragedy

Psychotherapist, community activist weigh in after teen shot, killed in Newport News

There is a small memorial with balloons, candles and flowers near the intersection of 16th Street and Garden Drive to honor the teen who was killed.

On Tuesday, a 17-year old was shot and killed on Gloucester Drive in the early morning hours.

Watch: 17-year-old boy killed in Newport News shooting Tuesday morning

17-year-old boy killed in Newport News shooting Tuesday morning

"We need to come together as a community. It’s only so much that the schools and police department can do. My plan for the bus stop is to have at least two volunteers at bus stops," BeBe Johnson, a Newport News parent and resident who organized the meeting said.

"We’re tired as a community. We’re tired of people taking over our community. We’re going to take our city back and if you want to do those types of things, it’s a place for you," Newport News Councilman John Eley said during Thursday's meeting.

City leaders such as Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew and Councilman John Eley attended the meeting.

Watch: Teens murders, school threats highlighted during Newport News school board meeting

Two teens murdered, school threats, highlighted during Newport News school board meeting

"We’re going to be on 16th and Garden. They’ve already started there. We had people in front of Heritage where the other incident happened where the young person was fatally shot. These are people that volunteer their time," Johnson said.

Other community members now saying they are getting involved.

"I plan to be present at the bus stops. I plan to show face with these kids to let them know they are not alone," Tenishea Thomas, a Hampton Roads resident said.

Earlier this week, News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Newport News mayor Phillip Jones outside of a Newport News school board meeting.

"The safety of these students is top of mind. There’s going to be a lot of men walking out. We need men in the community making sure our kids get to school safely," Jones said.

Johnson says parents and community members will wear bright vests at bus stops in areas that are most impacted by crime.