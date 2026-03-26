Newport News police chief, Mayor Jones to give updates on missing teen Marwa Barakzai

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been a week since 16-year-old Marwa Barakzai was reported missing after the Menchville High student was last being seen getting off her school bus. Two days later, a CODI alert was issued.

Thursday morning, facing increasing questions about the case, Police Chief Steve Drew and Mayor Phillip Jones are holding a press conference to give updates about Barakzai.

Watch live at 11 a.m.:

Off air: Web stream (only live while streaming press conferences, etc)

Over the weekend, Virginia State Police issued a CODI alert on behalf of Newport News Police, saying her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety. CODI alerts are sent out by law enforcement when a missing child's disappearance poses a credible threat.

Newport News Police told News 3 in an email Tuesday the case is being investigated as a runaway incident and that detectives are working to locate her.

When News 3 asked what prompted the CODI alert to be sent out, a department spokesperson said a reporter would have to ask Police Chief Steve Drew, who has not offered an explanation so far. Almost a week after she disappeared, no additional public information has been shared.

The disappearance has prompted members of the community to search for Barakzai, including in the woods near Warwick High School, on Tuesday.

The case has gotten the attention of city leadership, including Mayor Phillip Jones, who commented in a video on social media.

"We need your help to find her please contact either 911 or P-D if you've seen or heard from her," Jones said.