Newport News Police looking for alleged bank robber

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a bank on Friday.

On March 7 at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Newport News Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Langley Federal Credit Union in the 12600 block of Jefferson Ave.

Investigators believe the suspect approached the counter and showed a gun before giving a bag to the teller. They say the suspect left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash heading north on Jefferson Ave. He was last seen heading east toward Patrick Henry Drive.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red hoodie, a gray knit cap, black mask pulled to his nose, camouflage-style pants, and gray and white New Balance shoes.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect or has additional information to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 for tips leading to an arrest.

