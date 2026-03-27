Newport News police officer accused of raping drunk woman at hotel while on duty

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police officer Raheem Askew is accused of raping a drunk woman at a Country Inn & Suites while on duty earlier in March.

Court documents outline how Askew, who was on duty the evening of March 14, responded to a call related to an unresponsive woman in a parking lot at 980 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News — the address of a Waffle House.

When Askew and another unnamed officer arrived, they learned the woman was staying at the Country Inn & Suites just up the road, the documents state.

Askew turned off his body camera and did not tell dispatch he was taking the woman back to her hotel, where he's alleged to have raped her while still in his police uniform, according to the documents.

In an interview conducted by another NNPD officer, Askew admitted to having sex with the woman, the documents state.

Video footage from the hotel shows Askew leaving woman's hotel room just after 11 p.m., and the woman leaving the room five minutes later naked from the waist down, according to the documents.

The other officer found the woman collapsed and vomiting in the parking lot of the hotel about 30 minutes later and had her taken to the hospital.

She told NNPD in an interview the next week that she did not consent to having sex with Officer Askew.

Askew was charged with felony rape and let go from the department.

“The conduct described in these allegations is inconsistent with the values and professional standards of the Newport News Police Department,” said Police Chief Steve Drew. “Integrity, accountability, and commitment to the community are fundamental to this organization and to the work of policing.”