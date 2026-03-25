Newport News police officer, firefighter facing charges in unrelated cases

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News firefighter was charged with child porn, and a former police officer was charged with felony rape in separate incidents, according to the city of Newport News.

The Virginia Beach Police Department secured criminal charges on 10 counts of child pornography against Dustin Coffman, a firefighter who has been with the department since 2023. Coffman has been put on administrative leave without pay as the case goes through the court process, according to the city.

“The public places enormous trust in our firefighters, and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Fire Chief Wesley Rogers in a statement. “These allegations are deeply concerning and run counter to the values of service, professionalism, and integrity that define our department. We will continue to follow established procedures and uphold the standards expected of every member of the Newport News Fire Department.”

In a separate case, Newport News Police Department has secured criminal felony rape charges against former Newport News police officer Raheem Askew. He was hired in 2023, but is no longer a NNPD employee, according to the city.

The city is cooperating with law enforcement on these cases, according to a Newport News spokesperson.

“The conduct described in these allegations is inconsistent with the values and professional standards of the Newport News Police Department,” said Police Chief Steve Drew. “Integrity, accountability, and commitment to the community are fundamental to this organization and to the work of policing. We will continue to uphold those standards as this matter moves forward, while working in coordination with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to ensure due process and allow the judicial and administrative processes to proceed appropriately.”

These are active criminal cases involving personnel, so the city of Newport News, the fire department and police department will give any further comments until they have gone through the legal process, according to officials.