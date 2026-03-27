Newport News prepares to host the Noodle Convention to celebrate culture, technology, and innovation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In less than two months, Victory Landing Park in Newport News will transform into the Noodle Convention, a national stage for culture, technology, and music.

Also known as the Thinkers' Convention, the event is part of a larger push to rebrand the city and elevate its profile.

"I just know that there was an idea that we needed to put Newport News on the map where a place of culture and excitement and we wanted to link up with the best business," Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said.

The event will feature artists including Chance the Rapper, Jermaine Dupri, and entrepreneur Damon John. Hampton Roads native Nathaniel "FamLay" Johnson is the creative mind behind the convention through his company, Global Music Touring.

"It was a mutual mutual thing we wanted to always be able to activate a Newport News," Johnson said.

"The 757 we have the athletes, the artist the culture let's combine all of that in a two day sort of presentation to the whole world," Jones said.

The event's unique name is already getting people talking, which organizers say is exactly the reaction they want. When I asked if the name "Noodle" was getting people thinking the way organizers intended, Johnson explained the reasoning behind the brand.

"We could've easily went with a name that was like I guess expected... well again this is something that's not expected so noodle is you know your noodle you're thinking about something... so I think convention it was like actually that was more on the nose than we actually realized," Johnson said.

City leaders also see the convention as an opportunity to revive downtown Newport News.

"Location is because every great city has a thriving downtown... we have an amazing city center but our downtown... it died 30 or 40 years ago... but it's my job as well as city council to bring it back," Jones said.

Organizers and city leaders say the impact will not stop after one weekend, focusing on a long-term vision centered on innovation beyond just entertainment.

"This is not for 2026 this is for the next 10 years of Newport News," Jones said.

"The future of work is going to be derived here in Newport News," Jones said.

"The intention is to be for the future innovation in tech not just about entertainment... it's more than that... so we want people to leave thinking and also acting," Johnson said.

Ultimately, organizers say the convention is all about the experience.

"As people leave the event, I want them to say a well-orchestrated weekend... I never thought Newport News is this sort of amazing place... and number three is I can't wait to come back next year," Jones said.