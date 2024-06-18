Watch Now
Officers arrested and charged 17-year-old in relation to 2-year-old homicide: NNPD

Posted at 7:58 PM, Jun 18, 2024

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and charged for the homicide that occurred on October 14, 2022, according to the Newport News Police Department.

The male in question was charged with second-degree murder and several weapon offenses in relation to the homicide says the NNPD.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Walden Pond Court for a shooting when they found a 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was then transferred to the local hospital for care, where he succumbed to his injuries the next day, police say.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who played a role in solving this case. Through your tireless work, we were able to bring some closure to a family who continues to suffer the loss of their young son,” said Chief Steve Drew.

The NNPD declined to release the names of both the victim and suspect because they are juveniles.

