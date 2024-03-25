Police provide more details about suspect, victim in Woodbridge murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Yellow police tape wrapped around a tree. The remains of a crime scene in Woodbridge in Prince William County.

“Upon learning that our potential suspect was not in the area, it kind of made us want to get to the bottom of it rather quickly," said Prince William County Police Department Lt. Jonathan Perok.

The suspect, 28-year-old Brendon White.

As of Mar. 25, he was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Taty’ana Zakiyyah.

White was arrested by police in Newport News Mar. 22, one day after Zakiyyah’s family reported her missing and the same day investigators found her body in a trash truck in Woodbridge.

“From our understanding, speaking to the family and those who knew the parties, they were in a previous relationship. However, they don’t believe they were officially together at the time of the incident, however they were still residing in the same home," said Perok.

Prince William County police were not able to confirm Monday why White was in Newport News.

Newport News police also did not provide details Monday about his arrest.

As News 3 has reported, Zakiyyah’s family believed White was driving her car in Hampton Roads when they reported her missing after she didn’t pick her child up from daycare.

“In Virginia at least, there is no 24 hour wait period like you see on TV and things like that. The family, in this particular case, did the right thing. They noticed red flags right away. They were concerned and they called police. We encourage that 100 percent," said Perok.

As of Monday, White was in jail in Newport News. Perok said, however, he may be moved to jail in Prince William County within the week.