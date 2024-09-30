Teen charged with a felony for posting a shooting threat at York High School

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 13-year-old is charged with a felony for posting on social media that they planned to shoot up York High School’s homecoming dance over the weekend, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, September 28 just shortly before 7 p.m., Sheriff’s Office deputies were informed of the threat posted to social media. A concerned citizen had seen the threat and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office.

Watch related coverage: 17-year-old boy killed in Newport News shooting Tuesday morning

17-year-old boy killed in Newport News shooting Tuesday morning

Deputies say they worked with YCSD administrators to identify the person who made the threatening post and find them at their home.

The teen was charged with a felony, threats of bodily injury to persons on school property and was detained at the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center.

Watch related coverage: Newport News parents, volunteers to wait at bus stop with students after teen murders