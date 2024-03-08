Vigil held at Boys & Girls Club for Newport News 14-year-old shot on Youngs Mill Lane

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — News 3 is learning more about the 14-year-old boy who was shot on Youngs Mills Lane in Newport News. The family has identified him as Ty'Jonte Terry. They say he died from his injuries.

Many came together to remember the teen at a candlelight vigil hosted by loved outside of a Boys & Girls Club in Newport News.

“Rest in peace Ty’Jonte,” a speaker at the vigil said.

Vigil held for NN 14-year old shot on Youngs Mill Lane

Ty'Jonte was shot on Feb. 27 on Youngs Mill Lane. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Ty’jonte died three days later.

A Boys & Girls Club director at the Aqueduct Drive Club said Ty'Jonte played there frequently.

"He was a regular kid here at the Boys and Girls Club," Kenneth Hodges, with the Boys & Girls of Virginia Peninsula, said. "He was really looking forward to our upcoming basketball season. He would usually be one of the first kids here."

Ty’Jonte’s mother and cousin asked that their faces not be shown in fear of possible retaliation.

"He was still a child and had his whole life ahead of him," the teen's mother said. "He was my child and someone took him from me."

They had words for the shooter.

"After watching him suffer for three days, watching his heartbeat slow down, you took him like he was a nobody, and that just was wrong," the teen's cousin said.

The family is raising money for his funeral expenses. If you would like to help, you can click here

Newport News Police say they don’t have a suspect at this time.