Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

1,500+ customers without power in Norfolk Friday night, Dominion Energy reports

Dominion Energy prepares for storm damage and power outages
Posted at 7:50 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 20:09:09-05

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 1,500 customers are without power near the Oakdale Farms area of Norfolk Friday night, according to Dominion Energy's outage map.

Customers impacted were in the area of I-64, Tidewater Drive and Granby Street, according to Dominion's outage map. It shows the cause is 'pending investigation.'

The map shows crews are working on the issue, and power is expected to be restored between 9 p.m. and midnight.

News 3 left a message with a Dominion Energy spokesperson and is waiting to hear back.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier