1,500+ customers without power in Norfolk Friday night, Dominion Energy reports

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 1,500 customers are without power near the Oakdale Farms area of Norfolk Friday night, according to Dominion Energy's outage map.

Customers impacted were in the area of I-64, Tidewater Drive and Granby Street, according to Dominion's outage map. It shows the cause is 'pending investigation.'

The map shows crews are working on the issue, and power is expected to be restored between 9 p.m. and midnight.

News 3 left a message with a Dominion Energy spokesperson and is waiting to hear back.