NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the 7800 block of Flowerfield Road Tuesday afternoon, Norfolk Police said.

The teen, who police say was shot a little after 2:30 p.m.. was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation and those with information are encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line.

News 3 will update this article as more information becomes available.