$170k in automotive struts, shocks seized in fraudulent import from China: CBP

NORFOLK, Va. — On June 23, Norfolk Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized about $170,000 in automotive struts and shock absorbers from China. This comes after the importer committed fraud by intentionally submitting fraudulent documents to conceal their identity.

The shipping container was initially inspected on May 27 by CBP officers. It was discovered that 1,602 front strut and coil spring assemblies and 20 shock absorbers were inside. The shipment was set to arrive at an address in Altadena, California and was priced at $169,489.

Before receiving the package from Hong Kong, officers and experts from CBP Automotive and Aerospace Center of Excellence and Expertise, attempted to clear up documents with the broker. The documents reported varying commodity values, buyer information, inaccurate and insufficient invoice data, mismatched importer signatures, and invalid drivers license that was a sample California's driver's license.

Due to the amount of misleading and conflicting information on the import documents, CBP officers concluded the shipment was unlawful. The statute prohibits the entry of goods by means of false statements.

Federal law prohibits the importation of goods into the United States using fraudulent, false, or misleading statements in order to attempt to evade lawful customs duties or introduce items through trade deception.

“Fraud detection is a Customs and Border Protection trade enforcement priority and essential to protect the health and safety of American consumers and our nation’s physical and economic security,” said CBP Area Port Director Keri Brady, Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News.

“Individuals and businesses that refuse to identify themselves, even on things as simple as import documentation, pose a serious concern to us. CBP officers remain committed to using all of our authorities to combat trade fraud by detecting high-risk activity, deterring non-compliance, and disrupting fraudulent behavior at our nation’s ports of entry.”

CBP follows a trade enforcement approach that helps ensure a fair and competitive trade environment. CBP screens international travelers and cargo, and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation's safety and economic vitality.

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