2 women found dead in Ocean View home

NORFOLK, Va. — Two women were found dead in a Norfolk home in the Ocean View area on Aug. 30, 2024, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

A well-being call came that night around 9:40 p.m. and first responders arrived to a home on the 9600 block of 19th Bay Street. There, they found two women unresponsive. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both are considered to be undetermined death investigations. A medical examiner will determine the official manner and their causes of deaths.

There are no signs of foul play at this time, according to police.

