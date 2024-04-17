Lanes blocked after concrete truck overturns on I-264 near Ballentine exit

NORFOLK. VA. — The eastbound lanes and east entrance ramp of I-264 near the Ballentine exit in Norfolk were closed after a concrete truck overturned, according to VDOT.

VDOT said motorists should expect delays near Ballentine Boulevard, as traffic had backed up for roughly 2 miles behind the accident.

Virginia State Police said it was investigating the crash, which happened at around 11:10 a.m.

Investigators said the truck lost control when one of the tires blew out.

The driver was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.