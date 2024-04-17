Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Lanes blocked after concrete truck overturns on I-264 near Ballentine exit

Concrete truck overturns on I-264E
Concrete truck overturns on I264 April 17 2024
I-264 overturned vehicle April 17 2024
I-264 overturned vehicle April 17 2024
Concrete truck overturns on I264 April 17 2024
Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 12:29:57-04

NORFOLK. VA. — The eastbound lanes and east entrance ramp of I-264 near the Ballentine exit in Norfolk were closed after a concrete truck overturned, according to VDOT.

VDOT said motorists should expect delays near Ballentine Boulevard, as traffic had backed up for roughly 2 miles behind the accident.

Lanes blocked after concrete truck overturns on Brambleton Ave.

Virginia State Police said it was investigating the crash, which happened at around 11:10 a.m.

Investigators said the truck lost control when one of the tires blew out.

The driver was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

I-64 tractor trailer fire April 17 2024

Norfolk

Traffic diverted off I-64E due to mail truck fire

Web Staff
7:05 AM, Apr 17, 2024

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway