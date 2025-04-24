28th Virginia International Tattoo honors 250th birthday of U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps

NORFOLK, Va. — A military performance featuring acts from Hampton Roads and around the world is back marching at Norfolk's Scope Arena through the weekend.

The 28th Virginia International Tattoo kicks off Thursday, April 24, with shows running through Sunday, April 27.

The word "Tattoo" comes from an old Dutch command "Doe den tap-too," telling local innkeepers to "turn off the taps," signaling to soldiers to return to the barracks for evening roll call. This year's show once again features a cast representing three continents.

According to performance producer Virginia Arts Festival, attendees should "expect returning favorites including Norway’s spectacular Band and Drill Team of His Majesty the King’s Guard and new performers that are sure to become favorites. The remarkable Massed Pipes and Drums from 4 nations will be joined by the incredible OzScot Australia Highland Dancers."

Local acts expected to be part of the show include Tidewater Pipes and Drums and the U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Band.

Performers from the Norway group spoke to News 3 anchor Anthony Sabella ahead of the performances.

"It's very exciting because the American audience is very energetic. It's a lot of nice vibes here, so we're feeling very welcomed," said Olav Buan of the His Majesty the King's Guard Band and Drill Team.

The theme of this year's show celebrates the 250 birthdays of the U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps.

Click HERE for more information and tickets.