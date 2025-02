NORFOLK, Va. — A fire broke out in a shed near the 1000 block of Wilmington Street, where Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to around 5:58 p.m. Thursday evening.

When crews entered the building to extinguish the fire, they found 18 dogs trapped in the shed. They were able to rescue 11 dogs but unfortunately, 7 of them died.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.