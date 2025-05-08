Admirals to 'feed off' energetic crowds as team hosts 2nd round playoff games

NORFOLK, Va. — With the series against Trois-Rivieres split 1-1, the Norfolk Admirals are hoping the fans bring energy for the week's home playoff games.

The hockey team advanced to the second round of the Kelly Cup playoffs for the second straight year.

Games 3 and 4 are Thursday and Friday, respectively, with 7:05 puck drops. Game 5 is on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

Limited parking is available at the Norfolk Scope arena with several surrounding lots on Bank Street, Brambleton Avenue and at MacArthur Center.

Staff in the Admirals' front office promise a fun experience for the fans.

"We have a ton of great entertainment lined up, music, games on the ice during the intermissions. Some fun stuff going on on the concourse. Just a really cool time to come out," said Casey Christensen, Vice President of Sales for the Norfolk Admirals. ”Every single person that we can get into the stands and bring the energy, I can promise you our players feed off of that.”

Tickets for Admirals playoff games start around $24.