Norfolk man who shot & killed girlfriend in front of her son sentenced to 15 years

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his girlfriend in front of her son in March 2024 was sentenced last month to serve 15 years in prison, according to the Norfolk commonwealth's attorney.

Quinton Dwyan Wade, 38, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge for the March 27, 2024 incident, when he shot and killed his girlfriend, Jessica Ayers, during an argument at her home on Dudley Avenue.

According to the commonwealth's attorney, Wade and Ayers were arguing in Ayers' home, where Wade also lived with his two children at the time.

During the argument, Ayers went into her child's room, but Wade persisted from the other side of the door, the CA's office said. When she opened the door, Ayers saw Wade with a gun and began to reach for a gun she had hidden under her child's bed.

Watch previous coverage: Man arrested following fatal Dudley Avenue shooting

Police arrest man following Dudley Avenue fatal shooting

Not able to get to the gun in time, Ayers pleaded with Wade, but he shot her and fled in her car.

Ayers, 35, died at the hospital, and Wade turned himself in the next day.

“I extend my condolences to Ms. Ayers’ son and her family; but for Mr. Wade’s crime, she would be here today,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Mr. Wade’s guilty plea spared Ms. Ayers’ son the pain of testifying to his mother’s death and the uncertainty of a jury’s reaction to the victim’s attempt to reach for a gun herself. Mr. Wade has accepted responsibility for what he has done, and he will serve a substantial sentence in prison for taking the life of someone he claimed to love."

Wade was sentenced to 15 years in prison with another 10 years suspended conditional on good behavior.