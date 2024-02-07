9 Norfolk Southern train cars derail at Lamberts Point Yard

NORFOLK, Va. — Nine Norfolk Southern train cars derailed this morning inside of the Lambert's Point Yard, according to Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern told News 3 that all involved cars were empty at the time of the derailment and no hazardous materials were involved.

A Norfolk Southern power pole was broken by one derailed car.

Dominion Energy says they were notified around 11 a.m., and that power was momentarily out for 2,254 customers lights.

Crews, along with help from Dominion Energy, rerouted power from another source to restore lights to customers, and the utility pole was fixed at 12:18 p.m.

Norfolk Southern says no injuries were reported.

