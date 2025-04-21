'A traumatic experience:' NSU student says she ran away from on-campus shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk State University student says she had to run away from the scene of an on-campus shooting late Saturday night.

Tanaya Allen, a freshman at NSU, says she was on Presidential Parkway around 11:30 p.m. for a campus event when suddenly, she heard shots fired.

"I ran. It was a traumatic experience. I have never experienced nothing like it before," said Allen.

She says she got away unharmed, but police say two men were shot. Both men are expected to be okay, police added.

The situation left the NSU freshman shaken, but she says the support she's seeking out and receiving from others is helping.

"I'm definitely going to do counseling. I'm going to take the resources everybody has been giving me. I've been receiving a lot of support, so I'm doing better than what I was at that moment," said Allen.

Allen says she's concerned about safety on-campus following the shooting — a sentiment other students shared with News 3.

"We definitely need better security," said Jamir Blaney, a sophomore at NSU.

"It's an open campus and it's to our advantage sometimes, but most of the time, it's to our disadvantage because we keep having situations like this," said Isaacc Wilkerson, a junior at NSU.

University police posted on Instagram saying NSU police increased their security patrol across campus for additional safety.

NSUPD and the Norfolk Police are continuing an investigation into an on-campus shooting Saturday night. There is no immediate threat to the campus community at this time, and NSUPD has increased patrols across the campus for added safety. To ensure safety, access to campus will be limited to Gate 1 until further notice. Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact NSUPD at (757) 823-8102 or the Norfolk Police at (757) 664-7000.

For students on campus, all dining services will operate on a weekend schedule. Regular dining hall hours will proceed on Monday, April 21.

The NSU Counseling Center offers counseling and support services for students, faculty and staff who have experienced trauma or distress. Counselors will be available today from noon to 3 p.m. at the NSU Student Center, Room 138. The Counseling Center offers a safe and confidential environment for Spartans to discuss their feelings with experienced mental health professionals. If immediate support is needed, please call (757) 823-8173, and after-hours at 757-823-9000 to speak with an on-call counselor. Students, faculty and staff can also access additional support through Timely Care (timelycare.com/nsu), a virtual health and well-being app for students, faculty, and staff accessible on smartphone devices.”

A spokesperson for the university shared a statement saying, "Our top priority is to keep the NSU community safe."

Police have not named a suspect or made any arrests.

Anyone with information related to the shooting incident is encouraged to contact NSUPD at (757) 823-8102 or the Norfolk Police at (757) 664-7000. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.